UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30

June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 25 points higher at 6,251 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BP: Alaskan officials on Monday approved BP's BP.L sale of its oil and gas leases in the state.

* UK BUSINESSES: Confidence among British businesses improved in June for the first time since January.

* WIRECARD: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said late on Monday it would lift restrictions on German payments company Wirecard AG WDIG.DE.

* COVID-19 VACCINE: Mexico is in talks with the Chinese government and private Chinese laboratories, as well as the University of Oxford and company AstraZeneca about running trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

* DRUG: British scientists said that an antiviral drug commonly used to treat HIV had no beneficial effect in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

* FRASERS: Mike Ashley's Frasers Group said on Monday it has raised its stake in German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE.

* SHELL: Russia's Surgutneftegaz SNGS.MM sold to Shell 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil at a record premium in a spot tender for July 23-24 loading from Primorsk.

* FINANCE: Caps on the fees retailers pay to process debit and credit card transactions have helped push down prices.

* OIL: Oil prices fell as optimism for a straightforward recovery in fuel demand faded and a looming increase in supply weighed on the market.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.3% higher on Monday, boosted by a weakening pound and a global rally in equities powered by hopes of more stimulus.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Shell

RDSa.L

Q2 Update Note

Walker Greenbank PLC

WGB.L

FY Earnings Releases

On The Beach Group PLC

OTB.L

HY Earnings Releases

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

