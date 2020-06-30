BP

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 30

Contributor
Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points higher at 6,251 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 25 points higher at 6,251 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BP: Alaskan officials on Monday approved BP's BP.L sale of its oil and gas leases in the state.

* UK BUSINESSES: Confidence among British businesses improved in June for the first time since January.

* WIRECARD: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said late on Monday it would lift restrictions on German payments company Wirecard AG WDIG.DE.

* COVID-19 VACCINE: Mexico is in talks with the Chinese government and private Chinese laboratories, as well as the University of Oxford and company AstraZeneca about running trials for experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

* DRUG: British scientists said that an antiviral drug commonly used to treat HIV had no beneficial effect in patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

* FRASERS: Mike Ashley's Frasers Group said on Monday it has raised its stake in German fashion house Hugo Boss BOSSn.DE.

* SHELL: Russia's Surgutneftegaz SNGS.MM sold to Shell 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude oil at a record premium in a spot tender for July 23-24 loading from Primorsk.

* FINANCE: Caps on the fees retailers pay to process debit and credit card transactions have helped push down prices.

* OIL: Oil prices fell as optimism for a straightforward recovery in fuel demand faded and a looming increase in supply weighed on the market.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.3% higher on Monday, boosted by a weakening pound and a global rally in equities powered by hopes of more stimulus.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Shell

RDSa.L

Q2 Update Note

Walker Greenbank PLC

WGB.L

FY Earnings Releases

On The Beach Group PLC

OTB.L

HY Earnings Releases

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More