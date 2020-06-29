BHP

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Britain's FTSE 100 index .FTSE is seen opening 28 points lower at 6,131 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BHP: BHP Group BHP.AX, BHPB.L has completed its first blockchain trade in iron ore with China Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd 600019.SS.

* RIO: Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L said Mongolia would build a coal-fired plant that would supply power to its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in the country, with construction set to start by this time next year.

* ENERGY: Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem is consulting on plans to strengthen support measures being offered during the coronavirus pandemic.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways, which has said it needs to cut 12,000 jobs and proposed pay cuts for cabin crew, has reached a deal with its pilots that will see 350 laid off.

* ASTRAZENECA: Brazil announced on Saturday that it had signed a $127 million agreement to start producing locally an experimental vaccine developed by AstraZeneca AZN.L.

* PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds PDL.L has put itself or parts of its business up for sale, the Africa-focussed miner said.

* UNILEVER: Unilever PLC ULVR.L said it will stop advertising on Facebook FB.O, Instagram and Twitter in the United States for the rest of the year.

* BERKELEY: British homebuilder Berkeley Group BKGH.L said its chairman and co-founder, Tony Pidgley, died suddenly on Friday.

* OIL: Oil prices slid for a second straight session as coronavirus cases rose in the United States and other places.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 0.2% on Friday, as investors weighed optimism about a revival in business activity against a surge in global coronavirus infections.

