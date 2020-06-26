UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26
Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 81 points higher at 6,228 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.68% ahead of cash marktes open.
* INTU PROPERTIES: Intu Properties INTUP.L, which owns Manchester's Trafford Centre and Lakeside in Essex, will likely go into administration after it failed to reach a debt standstill deal with its creditors.
* ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin AML.L said it would issue new shares worth up to 20% of its existing equity capital as the luxury carmaker seeks additional funds to ride out the coronavirus crisis.
* MARSTON'S: Marston's MARS.L said it was uncertain about its financial outlook in the short-term as it prepares to reopen pubs and restaurants on July 4.
* TESCO: Tesco TSCO.L, Britain's biggest retailer, said underlying UK sales rose 8.7% year-on-year in its first quarter to May 30.
* EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet EZJ.L said it strengthened its finances by $255 million through the sale and leaseback of six A320neo aircraft with leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital.
* ASTRAZENECA: Daiichi Sankyo Co 4568.T is in discussions with AstraZeneca Plc on developing supplies of a vaccine for the coronavirus in Japan.
* JOHN MENZIES: Airport services group John Menzies MNZS.L said Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson will resign to join Glenfiddich owner William Grant & Sons as the chief financial officer.
* OIL: Oil prices rose, extending gains from the previous day on optimism about recovering fuel demand worldwide.
* GOLD: Gold prices were headed for their third consecutive weekly gain on worries about rising global cases of the novel coronavirus.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 0.4% on Thursday, as banks and energy stocks climbed.
