UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 19 points lower at 6,105 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.50% ahead of cash markets open.
* ROYAL MAIL: Britain's Royal Mail RMG.L laid out restructuring plans that will affect around 2,000 management roles and see it save 130 million pounds in staffing costs next year.
* LSE: The London Stock Exchange said it had appointed Anna Manz as chief financial officer from November.
* EASYJET: Budget airline easyJet said it had raised about 419 million pounds ($520.5 million) through a share placing to help it withstand the COVID-19 pandemic.
* MITIE GROUP: Mitie Group MTO.L said it would buy rival Interserve's facilities management arm for 271 million pounds ($336.64 million).
* BAE SYSTEMS: British defence company BAE Systems BAES.L said first-half profit would be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but its second-half performance would be much stronger.
* NON-STANDARD FINANCE: British lender Non-Standard Finance NSF.L raised doubts on its ability to continue as a going concern, with the coronavirus crisis halting lending.
* OIL: Oil prices dipped further after tumbling more than 5% in the previous session, as a record build in U.S. crude inventories and a rapid resurgence in COVID-19 cases cast doubts on fuel demand recovery.
* GOLD: Gold edged lower, easing off a near eight-year high hit in the last session, as a selloff in equity markets driven by a surge in coronavirus cases prompted some investors to dump assets.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE close down 3.1% on Wednesday, as a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of the pandemic.
