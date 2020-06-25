Commodities
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 19 points lower at 6,105 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca AZN.L is eyeing the further growth of its respiratory treatments business as a three-drug inhaler was shown to prevent flare-ups and death in cases of smoker's lung.

* INSURANCE: An action group representing almost 400 British businesses shut by the coronavirus pandemic has made a bid to team up with Britain's markets watchdog to bolster a High Court case to decide which insurers should pay out.

* EASYJET: Budget airline easyJet EZJ.L on Wednesday reported a bigger loss for the first half as it took a 160-million-pound hit ($199 million) from failed fuel hedging.

* MITIE GROUP: Mitie Group Plc is in advanced discussions to buy Interserve's facilities management arm for more than 250 million pounds ($310.45 million).

* PRIVATE BANKER: Coutts, British wealth manager and private banker to the Queen, plans to cut carbon emissions in its funds and portfolios by 25% before the end of 2021.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped, extending losses of more than 5% in the previous session, weighed down by record high U.S. crude inventories.

* GOLD: Gold edged lower, easing off a near eight-year high hit in the last session, as a selloff in equity markets driven by a surge in coronavirus cases prompted some investors to dump assets.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE close down 3.1% on Wednesday, as a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of the pandemic.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Royal Mail

RMG.L

FY Earnings Releases

Auto Trader Group

AUTOA.L

FY Earnings Releases

Mitie Group

MTO.L

FY Earnings Releases

Redcentric

RCN.L

FY Earnings Releases

N Brown Group

BWNG.L

FY Earnings Releases

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

