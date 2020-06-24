UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 24

Adds futures, news items

June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 18 points lower at 6,303 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.7% ahead of cash markets open.

* PERSIMMON: British house-builder Persimmon PSN.L has poached Dean Finch from transport operator National Express NEX.L to succeed David Jenkinson as chief executive.

* PREMIER FOODS: Mr Kipling cakes maker Premier Foods Plc PFD.L said it expected revenue and trading profit for the new year to exceed current estimates, encouraged by around 20% sales jump in the first-quarter.

* NAKED WINES: Online wine subscription company Naked Wines WINEW.L said revenue soared 81% during the first two months of fiscal year 2021.

* CREST NICHOLSON: British homebuilder Crest Nicholson CRST.L posted a first-half pretax loss, citing political uncertainty and coronavirus disruptions.

* OIL: Oil futures dropped, extending losses from the previous day, after U.S. crude stockpiles grew more than expected, adding to worries about oversupply.

* GOLD: Gold prices climbed to its highest level in nearly eight years, as demand for the safe-haven asset was boosted by worries over a surge in coronavirus infections.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 1.2% on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson took more steps to relax the country's coronavirus lockdown.

