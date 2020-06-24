JD

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 24

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points lower at 6,303 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* LOCKDOWN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday pubs, restaurants and hotels could reopen in England early next month.

* SHELL: Britain's Supreme Court heard an appeal on Tuesday from Nigerian farmers and fishermen seeking to pursue claims against oil major Royal Dutch Shell over spills in the Niger Delta.

* BHP: Global miner BHP Group announced stricter health protocols on Tuesday after cases of the novel coronavirus at its Escondida copper mine in Chile.

* JD SPORTS: JD Sports on Tuesday appointed Deloitte as administrator for its loss-making outdoor clothing chain.

* OIL: Oil futures dropped, extending losses from the previous day, after U.S. crude stockpiles grew more than expected, adding to worries about oversupply.

* GOLD: Gold prices climbed to its highest level in nearly eight years, as demand for the safe-haven asset was boosted by worries over a surge in coronavirus infections.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.2% on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson took more steps to relax the country's coronavirus lockdown.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Crest Nicholson

HY Results Holdings PLC

Naked Wines PLC

Earnings Releases Premier Foods PLC

Earnings Releases Petrofac

Trading Update

