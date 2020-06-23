UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 23

Adds futures, news items

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 32 points higher at 6,277 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFlc1 up 0.58% ahead of cash markets open.

* INTU PROPERTIES: Cash-strapped British mall operator Intu Properties INTUP.L said it had appointed KPMG to plan for a potential move into administration.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L said it would give business customers another six months to take advantage of incentives to switch their accounts to other banks.

* PEPCO: Pepco Group, the owner of British discount retailer Poundland, reported a 16.3% fall in first-half profit to 89 million euros ($100 million).

* LSE: European Union antitrust regulators on Monday warned about the possible anti-competitive effects of the London Stock Exchange's $27 billion bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv.

* ENTERTAINMENT: Cinemas, museums and galleries in England can reopen from July 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Tuesday.

* CAR INDUSTRY: Britain's car industry called on the government to introduce additional measures such as a sales tax cut to boost the sector.

* OIL: Oil prices steadied after a volatile session sparked by confusion over the fate of the U.S.-China trade deal.[nL4N2E00HY]

* GOLD: Gold eased on Tuesday on expectations of positive manufacturing data from the euro zone.

* METAL: Copper prices fell on Tuesday due to concerns over the global economic outlook.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed down 0.8% on Monday, as a surge in global coronavirus cases sparked fears of more lockdowns and economic damage.

