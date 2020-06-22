UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 26 points lower at 6,267 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BP: BP BP.L plans to produce an additional 500 million cubic feet of gas from Oman's Khazzan field, known as Ghazir, by the end of 2020, the state news agency quoted the company's Oman boss as saying on Saturday.

* CAPITA: British outsourcing group Capita Plc CPI.L said on Friday it will sell its legal process software product Eclipse Legal Systems to Access UK Ltd.

* TELECOM: British security officials have told UK telecom operators to ensure they have adequate stockpiles of Huawei equipment.

* GLENCORE: Glencore Plc GLEN.L said on Friday the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has opened a criminal investigation into Glencore International AG.

* AIRLINES: A legal challenge by British Airways ICAG.L, easyJet EZJ.L and Ryanair RYA.I against the UK government's decision to introduce a 14-day quarantine for travellers will be heard in early July.

* OIL: Oil prices nudged higher on tighter supplies from major producers, but a record rise in global coronavirus cases raised concerns a recovery in fuel demand could stall, checking gains.

* GOLD: Gold jumped to its highest in more than a month as investors sought the safe-haven metal after surging coronavirus cases intensified concerns over a delay in global economic recovery.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 1.1% on Friday, as a sharp rebound in retail sales in May bolstered hopes of a swift economic recovery from a pandemic-driven slump.

