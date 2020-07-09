Companies
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 9

Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 46 points higher at 6,202 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.5% ahead of cash markets open.

* ROLLS ROYCE: Aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce RR.L said it had burned through 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) in its first half as the hours flown by its engines halved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

* ROBERT WALTERS: Recruiter Robert Walters RWA.L reported a one-third fall in second-quarter net fee income as companies put hiring on ice during coronavirus-linked lockdowns.

* PAGEGROUP: Global recruiter PageGroup PAGE.L said it laid off another 326 employees in May and June, while reporting a 47.4% slump in second-quarter profit.

* PERSIMMON: British housebuilder Persimmon Plc's PSN.L first-half revenue plunged 32% as the coronavirus lockdowns halted construction and delayed deliveries.

* WORKSPACE: British shared-office space provider Workspace Group WKP.L said customer enquiries slumped by more than half in the first quarter.

* ECONOMY: Britain is facing a significant recession but it is too early to tell how quickly the economy will be able to recover, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

* OIL: Oil prices were little changed as concerns about renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in the United States outweighed signs of a recovery in U.S. gasoline demand.

* GOLD: Gold steadied above the key $1,800/oz level on Thursday, as worries over mounting COVID-19 cases offset hopes of a swift global economic recovery.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE slipped 0.6% on Wednesday, as another jump in global COVID-19 cases overshadowed hopes of an economic rebound.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

