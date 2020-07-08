UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 8

Adds futures, news items

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 24 points lower at 6,166 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 1% ahead of cash markets open.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said their blockbuster cancer treatment Lynparza won approval in the European Union for treating patients with a form of pancreatic cancer.

* BOOHOO: Online fashion retailer Boohoo said it was launching an independent review of its supply chain in Britain, led by a senior lawyer, following a media report about dire working conditions in one English factory.

* FUNDING CIRCLE: Funding Circle FCH.L will cut around 85 jobs in its U.S. business, the British-based peer-to-peer lending platform said.

* FIRSTGROUP: UK-based bus and rail operator FirstGroup FGP.L warned on its ability to continue as a going concern, after posting an annual operating loss.

* INSURANCE: Commercial insurers are facing hefty claims from the coronavirus crisis but are also seeing a steep rise in premiums – tempting companies and industry veterans to raise capital, launch new businesses or expand into new lines.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped after industry data showing a build in U.S. crude stockpiles added to worries about oversupply.

* GOLD: Gold steadied near a more than eight-year high, as worries over surging COVID-19 cases and hopes of more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE fell 1.5% on Tuesday, as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases turned investors away from riskier trades.

