US Markets
AZN

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 8

Contributor
Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points lower at 6,166 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1% ahead of cash markets open.

Adds futures, news items

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 24 points lower at 6,166 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 1% ahead of cash markets open.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said their blockbuster cancer treatment Lynparza won approval in the European Union for treating patients with a form of pancreatic cancer.

* BOOHOO: Online fashion retailer Boohoo said it was launching an independent review of its supply chain in Britain, led by a senior lawyer, following a media report about dire working conditions in one English factory.

* FUNDING CIRCLE: Funding Circle FCH.L will cut around 85 jobs in its U.S. business, the British-based peer-to-peer lending platform said.

* FIRSTGROUP: UK-based bus and rail operator FirstGroup FGP.L warned on its ability to continue as a going concern, after posting an annual operating loss.

* INSURANCE: Commercial insurers are facing hefty claims from the coronavirus crisis but are also seeing a steep rise in premiums – tempting companies and industry veterans to raise capital, launch new businesses or expand into new lines.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped after industry data showing a build in U.S. crude stockpiles added to worries about oversupply.

* GOLD: Gold steadied near a more than eight-year high, as worries over surging COVID-19 cases and hopes of more stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted demand for the safe-haven metal.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE fell 1.5% on Tuesday, as a surge in U.S. coronavirus cases turned investors away from riskier trades.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN MRK

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    14 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular