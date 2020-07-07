UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 7

JD

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening a point lower at 6,285 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: UK-based Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc RB.L said that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved use of its Lysol Disinfectant Spray against COVID-19.

* GREEN JOBS: British finance minister Rishi Sunak will earmark 3 billion pounds to create green jobs and improve the energy efficiency of public buildings.

* GOVERNMENT INVESTMENT: Britain will invest nearly $2 billion in the arts and hopes to allow outdoor and socially distanced performances at cultural venues.

* OIL: Oil prices fell, erasing earlier gains, on concerns that the surge in coronavirus cases in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, will limit a recovery in fuel demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady near an eight-year high as investors weighed a spike in COVID-19 cases around the world.

* METAL: Copper prices rose as a rebound in U.S. services industry activity reinforced hopes of a swift global economic recovery.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSEclosed 2.1% higher on Monday, on hopes of more stimulus to kickstart a battered global economy, while homebuilders jumped on a report of stamp duty cuts.

