UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 6

Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 82 points higher at 6,239 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* COVID-19 VACCINE: Britain is close to agreeing a 500-million-pound ($624.75 million) supply deal with Sanofi SASY.PA and GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L.

* HOSPITALITY: British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak plans to raise the property tax threshold to as high as 500,000 pounds and temporarily cut the value-added tax in the hospitality sector.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L is not ruling out moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain.

* JOB: Britain's government will double the number of its job coaches as part of a plan to tackle a rise in unemployment.

* CINEWORLD: Canadian movie theatre operator Cineplex Inc CGX.TO said it would sue Cineworld Group Plc CINE.L, seeking damages after the British company "wrongfully" scrapped its $1.65 bln buyout deal.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair RYA.I said it will challenge the Portuguese government's investment in ailing flag carrier TAP in the European courts.

* AIRLINES: Three of Europe's biggest airlines said Friday they would end a legal challenge against the British government after it scrapped its quarantine rule for travellers.

* LOCKDOWN: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would set out a timetable next week for when remaining sectors of the British economy would be allowed to reopen.

* ROLLS ROYCE: Rolls-Royce RR.L said on Friday it was reviewing a range of options to strengthen its balance sheet and position itself for recovery.

* OIL: Oil prices offered up a mixed market snapshot, with Brent crude edging higher.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE slid 1.3% on Friday, as a record surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases made investors question the chance of a swift global economic recovery.

($1 = 0.8003 pounds)

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

