UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

Adds futures, news items

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 12 points higher at 6,002 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.6% ahead of cash markets open.

* NATWEST: NatWest Group NWG.L plunged into the red in the first half of the year after setting aside a fresh 2.1 billion pound ($2.76 billion) provision against a potential surge in loan losses.

* LSE: The London Stock Exchange said it may consider selling part or all of its Italian stock exchange group to help get its planned $27 billion takeover of data and analytics group Refinitiv approved.

* GLENCORE: Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L said a stellar performance in its trading division would see it hit the top end of guidance for the year but posted lower production figures for its first half.

* BATS: British American Tobacco BATS.L reported better-than-expected profits, as the company sold more high-priced cigarettes and saw strong demand for vaping products in the United States.

* BT: BT BT.L, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, reported a 7% drop in both revenue and core earnings in its first quarter after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted its BT Sport television revenue.

* IAG: IAG, the owner of British Airways, said it planned to raise 2.75 billion euros in a capital increase backed by its biggest shareholder Qatar Airways, to strengthen its finances.

* PETS AT HOME: Pets At Home PETSP.L posted a 1% fall in first-quarter revenue as a lockdown-driven jump in demand for supplies faded and pet-owners made fewer trips to the vet due to lockdown restrictions.

* OIL: Oil prices recovered further ground, after touching three-week lows in the previous session, responding to a record decline in U.S. growth.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended 2.3% lower on broad-based losses on Thursday. Gloomy quarterly results from banks and a clutch of other firms saw the FTSE 100 post its worst session in five weeks.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.