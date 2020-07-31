UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31
Adds futures, news items
July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 12 points higher at 6,002 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.6% ahead of cash markets open.
* NATWEST: NatWest Group NWG.L plunged into the red in the first half of the year after setting aside a fresh 2.1 billion pound ($2.76 billion) provision against a potential surge in loan losses.
* LSE: The London Stock Exchange said it may consider selling part or all of its Italian stock exchange group to help get its planned $27 billion takeover of data and analytics group Refinitiv approved.
* GLENCORE: Miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L said a stellar performance in its trading division would see it hit the top end of guidance for the year but posted lower production figures for its first half.
* BATS: British American Tobacco BATS.L reported better-than-expected profits, as the company sold more high-priced cigarettes and saw strong demand for vaping products in the United States.
* BT: BT BT.L, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, reported a 7% drop in both revenue and core earnings in its first quarter after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted its BT Sport television revenue.
* IAG: IAG, the owner of British Airways, said it planned to raise 2.75 billion euros in a capital increase backed by its biggest shareholder Qatar Airways, to strengthen its finances.
* PETS AT HOME: Pets At Home PETSP.L posted a 1% fall in first-quarter revenue as a lockdown-driven jump in demand for supplies faded and pet-owners made fewer trips to the vet due to lockdown restrictions.
* OIL: Oil prices recovered further ground, after touching three-week lows in the previous session, responding to a record decline in U.S. growth.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended 2.3% lower on broad-based losses on Thursday. Gloomy quarterly results from banks and a clutch of other firms saw the FTSE 100 post its worst session in five weeks.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/
TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB
(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V)
((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryNWG
Other TopicsUS Markets
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Brazilian airline Gol fires auditor weeks after it raised red flags
- Majority of U.S. House backs new bailout for U.S. passenger airlines
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Danaher Corp, American Airlines, Dynavax Technologies
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sonoma Pharma, AMC Entertainment, L Brands, Boxlight