UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 12 point higher at 6,002 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* FRC: Accounting firms continue to show too little independence when checking the books of listed companies and should show more professional scepticism when dealing with clients, Britain's audit watchdog said.

* LOCKDOWN: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said late on Thursday that the COVID-19 lockdown in parts of Northern England will be tightened.

* OIL: Oil prices recovered further ground, after touching three-week lows in the previous session, responding to a record decline in U.S. growth.

* GOLD: Gold rose en route to its best month in more than four years as the dollar slid further after dismal U.S. data added to doubts about a swift recovery from the pandemic-induced economic slump.

* METAL: London copper prices were on course for a fourth consecutive monthly gain, rising in early Asian trade on Friday as the dollar slipped to two-year lows.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended 2.3% lower on broad-based losses on Thursday. Gloomy quarterly results from banks and a clutch of other firms saw the FTSE 100 post its worst session in five weeks.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA

ICAG.L

HY Results

BT Group

BT.L

Q1 Trading Statement

British American Tobacco

BATS.L

HY Results

Intertek Group

ITRK.L

HY Results

Paragon Banking Group

PAGPA.L

Q3 Trading Statement

Pets at Home Group

PETSP.L

Q1 Trading Statement

London Stock Exchange Group

LSE.L

HY Results

Natwest Group

NWG.L

HY Results

Glencore

GLEN.L

HY Production Report

