UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 15 points higher at 6,147 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.3% ahead of cash markets open.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell RDSA.L said its second-quarter writedowns include the OPL 245 licence for an offshore oilfield in Nigeria which it holds alongside Eni ENI.MI.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca AZN.L topped second-quarter sales and profit expectations and stood by its 2020 forecasts.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L swung to a rare pretax loss in the first half of 2020, after setting aside a bigger than expected 2.4 billion pounds second quarter provision.

* MAN GROUP: Man Group EMG.L recorded an 8% fall in assets in the first six months of 2020.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American AAL.L said first-half profits fell 39%.

* BAE SYSTEMS: BAE Systems BAES.L warned its underlying earnings would be slightly lower in 2020.

* RENTOKIL: Rentokil Initial Plc RTO.L reported an 11% fall in adjusted pretax profit for the first half of this year.

* RSA: RSA RSA.L posted an above-forecast operating profit of 349 million pounds in the first half.

* ROBERT WALTERS': Robert Walters' RWA.L half-year profit fell nearly 80%.

* SCHRODERS: Schroders SDR.L posted a 10% fall in profit before tax and exceptional items in the first half of the year.

* INDIVIOR: Indivior INDV.L reported a 73% fall in its second-quarter profit.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE FTSE 100 ended flat on Wednesday as investors held out for more stimulus from the U.S. Congress and the Federal Reserve, while GlaxoSmithKline, Barclays and Taylor Wimpey slid on weak quarterly earnings.

