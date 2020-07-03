US Markets
LAND

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

Contributor
Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 6,246 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3% ahead of cash markets open.

Adds futures, news items

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 6 points higher at 6,246 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.3% ahead of cash markets open.

* LAND SECURITIES: Land Securities LAND.L said like-for-like sales at its shopping centres was at 80% of the level achieved last year in the two weeks since non-essential retail reopened in England.

* CMC MARKETS: Online trading platform CMC Markets CMCX.L said its 2021 earnings will exceed the upper end of market consensus.

* FCA: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority proposed extending pandemic relief measures for consumers with car financing contracts or high-cost credit until the end of October.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L said it would make new investments in its wealth management and insurance operations in mainland China.

* AMIGO: British lender Amigo AMGO.L said it had extended a deadline with the Financial Conduct Authority to deal with a backlog of customer complaints and set aside more money to settle them.

* QUARANTINE RULE: Quarantine rules for people arriving in England from around 50 countries will be lifted, transport minister Grant Shapps said.

* OIL: Oil prices fell, reversing earlier gains, as the resurgence of the coronavirus globally and in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, stoked worries that a fuel demand recovery could stall.

* GOLD: Gold was flat, trading in a narrow $4 range on Friday, as worries over surging coronavirus cases globally and lingering trade tensions between the United States and China overshadowed strong U.S. jobs data.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 1.3% on Thursday, as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAND

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular