UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 29
Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 11 points lower at 6,118 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.1%.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays set aside a higher-than-expected 1.6 billion pounds to cover a possible rise in loan losses in the second quarter.
* TAYLOR WIMPEY: Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey TW.L said it expects to complete around 40% fewer homes in 2020.
* DIGNITY: Funeral services provider Dignity Plc DTY.L said profit in the first half of 2020 rose 11% as it conducted more funerals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
* SMITH+NEPHEW: Medical products maker Smith+Nephew SN.L posted a lower-than-expected first-half profit as patients and hospitals delayed elective surgeries.
* NEXT: Next NXT.L said its full-price sales in the second quarter declined by 28%, a much better result than it expected at the height of the pandemic.
* PREMIER FOODS: Premier Foods PFD.L said its second-quarter sales have seen a strong start but expects that to normalise through the quarter.
* JUPITER FUND: Money manager Jupiter Fund Management JUP.L said its assets under management fell 8% over the first six months.
* RIO TINTO: Miner Rio Tinto's RIO.AX first-half profit fell 4%, as coronavirus-driven disruptions spurred a drop in copper shipments.
* ASTON MARTIN: Carmaker Aston Martin AML.L posted a first-half loss of 227 million pounds ($293 million).
* WIZZ AIR: Low-cost carrier Wizz Air WIZZ.L said the aviation recovery would be like a roller coaster and that there was still too much uncertainty from the pandemic.
* LANCASHIRE: Insurer Lancashire LRE.L posted a loss for the first half of the year.
* DRAX: Power generator Drax DRX.L reported a 61 million pound ($79 million) loss before tax for the first half of 2020.
* OIL: Oil prices rose after an industry report showed that crude inventories in the United States fell against expectations, giving the market a boost amid record increases of coronavirus infections in the U.S. and elsewhere.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 0.4% on Tuesday, as investors hedged with defensive stocks ahead of some keenly awaited events such as a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and a decision on a U.S. stimulus plan.
(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)
((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.