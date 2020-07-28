AZN

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points higher at 6,121 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.27% ahead of cash market open.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said its diabetes treatment Farxiga met the main goal in a late-stage trial testing the drug's effectiveness in treating patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

* A.G. BARR: A.G. Barr Plc BAG.L, best known for Scottish fizzy drink Irn-Bru, said it expected revenue to fall by up to 15% this year, while reporting a recovery in its hospitality and 'on the go' segments as coronavirus curbs eased in recent weeks.

* VIRGIN MONEY: Britain's Virgin Money VMUK.L reported a dip in customer lending in the quarter to end-June on Tuesday as demand for mortgages and personal loans fell, but it was yet to see any spike in credit losses linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

* MITIE: British outsourcer Mitie Group MTO.L reported an 11% fall in revenue in the first quarter, hit by the loss of a major contract and coronavirus-induced weakness in the engineering sector.

* GREGGS: Greggs GRG.L, the British food-to-go retailer known for its sausage rolls, bakes and sandwiches, said sales at it company-managed stores stood at 72% of the 2019 level in the most recent week as trading recovers from the COVID-19 lockdown.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: Consumer products maker Reckitt Benckiser Plc RB.L reported better-than-expected quarterly results, as cautious customers stocked up on Lysol and Dettol disinfectants and Mucinex cough syrup during the COVID-19 pandemic.

* ST. JAMES'S PLACE: British wealth manager St. James's Place SJP.L said a recovery in market sentiment after the coronavirus-led market sell-off boosted inflows in the first half of the year, while operating profit fell 10%.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed down 0.3% on Monday, as miners .FTNMX1770 rallied after gold prices scaled all-time highs, while copper prices also rose.

