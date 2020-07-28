UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28

July 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 16 points higher at 6,121 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* HSBC: HSBC HSBA.L, 0005.HK aims to double the number of Black staff in senior roles by 2025, Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in an internal memo, as the bank attempts to take action against discrimination and create opportunities for advancement in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX said on Monday it discovered gold-rich deposits at its Winu project in Western Australia and indicated the potential for a major new copper and gold mine in the region.

* GOLD: Gold jumped more than 1.5% to hit a record and marched towards the $2000 level on Tuesday, boosted by a weaker dollar and expectations of a long, dovish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve as economic pain from the COVID-19 pandemic grows.

* OIL: Oil prices rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, buoyed by support for demand coming from efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy's recovery from the coronavirus crisis and a weakening of the dollar that makes crude cheaper for global buyers.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed down 0.3% on Monday, as miners .FTNMX1770 rallied after gold prices scaled all-time highs, while copper prices also rose.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Virgin Money UK Plc

VMUK.L

Q3 trading statement

Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc

MONY.L

HY earnings release

Mitie Group Plc

MTO.L

Q1 trading update

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

RB.L

HY earnings release

St. James Place Plc

SJP.L

Q2 New business announcement

Card Factory Plc

CARDC.L

Strategy briefing

Elementis Plc

ELM.L

HY earnings release

