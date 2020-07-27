UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27
July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 15 points higher at 6,139 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1% ahead of cash markets open.
* RYANAIR: Ryanair is not planning to reduce capacity flying to Spain after the British government's "regrettable" decision to advise against all non-essential travel to the country's mainland due to COVID-19.
* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca AZN.L could pay up to $6 billion to Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T to develop and market a type of targeted cancer treatment in the second multi-billion dollar cancer drug collaboration between the two companies.
* CITY PUB: City Pub Group CPC.L said it traded profitably in its first three weeks after opening, but revenues were just 63% of the equivalent period last year.
* GOLD: Gold prices jumped to record highs on Monday as an intensifying U.S.-China row hammered the dollar and cemented expectations that central banks would continue pumping out stimulus to ease the economic pain from a worsening coronavirus pandemic.
* OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and tensions between the United States and China pushed investors toward safe-haven assets.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended down 1.4% on Friday, as souring U.S.-China relations weighed and marked weekly losses as concerns over the coronavirus and uncertainty over a vaccine spurred a selling-out of equities.
