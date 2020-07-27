UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27
July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 15 points higher at 6,139 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* EI GROUP: Slug and Lettuce pub owner Stonegate sold 1.2 billion pounds of bonds on Friday to finance its acquisition of rival Ei Group EIGE.L, the company said on Friday.
* INDIVIOR: Indivior Plc INDV.L has agreed to pay $600 million and have a subsidiary plead guilty to a felony charge to resolve U.S. allegations that it engaged in an illegal scheme to boost prescriptions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.
* HSBC: HSBC HSBA.L on Saturday denied Chinese media reports that it had "framed" Huawei Technologies and played a role in the arrest of the chief financial officer of the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker.
* ANTOFAGASTA: The union of workers at Antofagasta's ANTO.L Zaldivar copper mine in northern Chile told Reuters it had reached a contract deal with the Chilean-based miner, averting the risk of a walk-off.
* EASYJET/BRITISH AIRWAYS: EasyJet EZJ.L and British Airways ICAG.L told customers on Saturday they did not plan to cancel flights over the coming days, after Britain's government advised against all non-essential travel to mainland Spain due to COVID-19.
* GOLD: Gold prices jumped to record highs on Monday as an intensifying U.S.-China row hammered the dollar and cemented expectations that central banks would continue pumping out stimulus to ease the economic pain from a worsening coronavirus pandemic.
* OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and tensions between the United States and China pushed investors toward safe-haven assets.
* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended down 1.4% on Friday, as souring U.S.-China relations weighed and marked weekly losses as concerns over the coronavirus and uncertainty over a vaccine spurred a selling-out of equities.
