Companies
AZN

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

Contributors
Samantha Machado Reuters
Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 57 points lower at 6,155 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.2% ahead of cash markets open.

Adds futures, news items

July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 57 points lower at 6,155 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 1.2% ahead of cash markets open.

* ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca's AZN.L drug to treat patients with a form of lung disease.

* CENTRICA: British Gas owner Centrica Plc CNA.L posted lower first-half earnings partly due to the coronavirus crisis and said it would sell its North American business, Direct Energy, to NRG Energy for $3.63 billion in cash.

* FERGUSON: Sales at plumbing supplier Ferguson's FERG.L main U.S. operations fell 9% year-on-year in April, before recovering to fall by just 0.6% for the May to July period.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone VOD.L, the world's second biggest mobile operator, said it would list its towers unit, Vantage Towers, in Frankfurt in early 2021.

* PEARSON: British education company Pearson PSON.L swung to a first-half loss due to the impact of COVID-19, although it said it was on track to deliver adjusted operating profit broadly consistent with expectations as markets recovered.

* IAG: British Airways owner International Airlines Group ICAG.L said it had signed a multi-year renewal agreement with American Express AXP.N, extending its worldwide commercial partnership with the payments company.

* NAKED WINES: Online wine seller Naked Wines WINEW.L said its sales surged 67% in June compared with last year as orders continued to rise even after the easing of Britain's coronavirus-induced lockdown.

* RETAIL: British retail sales grew more strongly than expected in June and returned almost to their pre-lockdown level as non-essential stores in England reopened to the public in the middle of the month.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar, although demand concerns stemming from rising coronavirus cases and escalating U.S.-China tensions kept a cap on prices.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended up 0.1% on Thursday, as barely staying positive as optimism over corporate earnings was offset by a discouraging U.S. jobs report and rising COVID-19 cases.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Tapanjana Rudra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN CNA VOD AXP

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular