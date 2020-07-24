UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 57 points lower at 6,155 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* CINEWORLD: Cineworld CINE.L will delay reopening its movie theatres in the United States to mid-August, although it remains on track to welcome back movie-goers in Britain at the end of this month.

* UNILEVER: Unilever's ULVR.L plan to split its tea operations has raised questions among analysts about how it will handle Lipton tea, a major brand that straddles both parts of the business.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Britain's Rolls-Royce RR.L was still considering all options for bolstering its balance sheet in the wake of the pandemic, CEO Warren East said on Thursday, as he highlighted progress on new technologies to drive future growth.

* WIZZ AIR: Low-cost airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L surged the European Union on Thursday to reinstate airport slot rules following a suspension that has allowed carriers to hold on to take-off and landing rights during the coronavirus crisis.

* OIL: Oil edged up on Friday as the dollar fell to an almost two-year low, although demand concerns stemming from rising coronavirus cases and U.S.-China tensions kept a lid on prices.

* GOLD: Gold was headed on Friday for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months, steadying near a nine-year high, as it benefited from a weak dollar and inflation expectations, fuelled by stimulus for virus-battered economies.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended up 0.1% on Thursday, as barely staying positive as optimism over corporate earnings was offset by a discouraging U.S. jobs report and rising COVID-19 cases.

