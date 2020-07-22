UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 22

Adds futures, news items

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 1 point lower at 6,268 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.2% ahead of cash markets open.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta ANTO.L maintained its copper production and cost targets for the year as it reported lower second-quarter output.

* KINGFISHER: Home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L forecast first half underlying profit ahead of last year after strong second quarter trading.

* STAGECOACH: British transport company Stagecoach SGC.L said it was difficult to forecast future profitability after its earnings per share fell 39% in its 2019-2020 financial year.

* BRITVIC: British soft drinks maker Britvic BVIC.L posted lower third-quarter revenue, as fewer people drank its beverages in public places due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

* MELROSE: Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries MRON.L signalled it could lay off an unspecified number of employees as the company trims costs to cope with the coronavirus-led downturn.

* AVIATION: Britain is working on additional measures to help an aviation sector battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

* OIL: Oil prices fell as industry data showed a bigger-than-expected inventory build in the United States, where climbing coronavirus cases may further dent fuel demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.

* GOLD: Gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday to its highest in nearly nine years, driven by a weaker dollar and as expectations of more stimulus to resuscitate pandemic-hit economies lifted the metal's appeal as an inflation-hedge.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.1% higher, as gains in energy were offset by drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L. The stock retreated from life-time highs after the lead developer of its vaccine expressed caution over when the vaccine could be rolled out.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Tapanjana Rudra in Bengaluru)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.