UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 22

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 1 point lower at 6,268 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD: The University of Oxford's possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty, the lead developer of the vaccine said on Tuesday.

* SHELL: Italian prosecutors have asked for oil majors Eni ENI.MI and Shell RDSa.L to be fined and some of their present and former executives, including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi, to be jailed in a long-running trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L has hired climate change expert Nicholas Stern to help shape its sustainability strategy as the state-backed lender prepares to rebrand as NatWest Group.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday as industry data showed a bigger-than-expected inventory build in the United States where coronavirus cases continue to climb, potentially further denting demand in the world's biggest oil consumer.

* GOLD: Gold jumped more than 1% on Wednesday to its highest in nearly nine years, driven by a weaker dollar and as expectations of more stimulus to resuscitate pandemic-hit economies lifted the metal's appeal as an inflation-hedge.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.1% higher, as gains in energy were offset by drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L. The stock retreated from life-time highs after the lead developer of its vaccine expressed caution over when the vaccine could be rolled out.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Britvic Plc

BVIC.L

Q3 trading statement

Antofagasta Plc

ANTO.L

Q2 production report

PayPoint Plc

PAYP.L

Q1 trading statement

St. Modwen Properties Plc

SMP.L

HY earnings release

Stagecoach Group Plc

SGC.L

FY earnings release

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)

