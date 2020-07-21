UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

Adds futures, news items

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 6 points higher at 6,268 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.7% ahead of cash markets open.

* OXFORD VACCINE: The University of Oxford's possible COVID-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead developer of the vaccine said.

* GVC: Ladbrokes owner GVC Plc GVC.L said that Britain's tax regulator had widened its investigation into the gambling company's former Turkish online business to include unidentified entities within the London-listed group.

* ICG: British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group ICP.L reported a modest on-quarter rise in assets under management as clients stood firm in the face of the impact of the pandemic on their investments.

* TED BAKER: British fashion retailer Ted Baker TED.L reported a plunge in sales, following store closures due to coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

* TALKTALK: British broadband operator TalkTalk TALK.L upgraded its guidance for full-year earnings after seeing trading recover in June and July.

* UK GOVERNMENT: British government borrowing surged to a record 127.9 billion pounds ($162.28 billion) in the first three months of the 2020/21 financial year, when COVID-19 lockdown measures were tightest.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed down 0.5% on Monday, with energy stocks tracking a decline in oil prices, while AstraZeneca marked its strongest close ever on optimism over its COVID-19 vaccine.

($1 = 0.7881 pounds)

