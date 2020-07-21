UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 6 points higher at 6,268 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* ASTRAZENECA: An experimental vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca AZN.L and Oxford University against the new coronavirus produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials, data showed on Monday, preserving hopes it could be in use by the end of the year.

* SYNAIRGEN: Synairgen SYNG.L shares rose almost sixfold on Monday after the drugmaker said its medicine helped reduce the risk of severe cases in hospitalised patients with COVID-19, but some experts have cautioned against too much optimism in the market.

* BHP Group BHP.AX on Tuesday posted a 7% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore output, but warned the resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks threatened the short-term demand outlook for its key commodities and widened its production guidance range for next year.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L has told staff that the "vast majority" can continue to work from home until 2021, despite the British government's decision last week to scrap guidance encouraging people to work from home from next month.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed down 0.5% on Monday, with energy stocks tracking a decline in oil prices, while AstraZeneca marked its strongest close ever on optimism over its COVID-19 vaccine.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Gresham Technologies

GHT.L

HY earnings release

RPS Group Plc

RPS.L

Q2 trading statement

Intermediate Capital Group Plc

ICP.L

Trading statement

Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

ERM.L

Q3 trading statement

