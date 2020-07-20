US Markets
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 6,286 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 almost flat ahead of cash markets open.

* GSK: Britain's GSK GSK.L said it would invest 130 million pounds ($163.14 million) to buy a 10% stake in Germany's CureVac.

* STHREE: British recruiting firm SThree Plc STEMS.L said its first-half profit nearly halved, as coronavirus lockdowns slowed hiring globally.

* COVID-19 VACCINE: Britain has signed deals to secure 90 million doses of two possible COVID-19 vaccines from the Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.F alliance and French group Valneva VLS.PA.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, unnerved by the prospect that a recovery in fuel demand could be derailed by a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections around the world.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Monday due to a stronger U.S. dollar, but worries over surging coronavirus cases and its impact on the global economy kept the safe-haven metal above the psychological level of $1,800 per ounce.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended up 0.6% on Friday, bolstered chiefly by AstraZeneca AZN.L amid anticipation of a deal with Russia to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the drugmaker and Oxford University.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

($1 = 0.7969 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado and Tapanjana Rudra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Vinay Dwivedi)

