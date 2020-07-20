MRNA

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 5 points lower at 6,286 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RIGHTMOVE: British property website Rightmove said a mini housing market boom was gathering pace after a tax cut by finance minister Rishi Sunak.

* MARKS AND SPENCER: British retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc MKS.L plans to announce hundreds of job cuts in the coming week, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

* EUROPEAN UNION: European Union is negotiating advance purchase deals of potential COVID-19 vaccines with drugmakers Moderna MRNA.O, Sanofi SASY.PA and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N as well as biotech firms BioNtech BNTX.O and CureVac, two EU sources told Reuters.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday, unnerved by the prospect that a recovery in fuel demand could be derailed by a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections around the world.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Monday due to a stronger U.S. dollar, but worries over surging coronavirus cases and its impact on the global economy kept the safe-haven metal above the psychological level of $1,800 per ounce.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended up 0.6% on Friday, bolstered chiefly by AstraZeneca AZN.L amid anticipation of a deal with Russia to manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the drugmaker and Oxford University.

UK CORPORATE DIARY:

SThree Plc

STEMS.L

HY Earnings Release

