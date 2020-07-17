UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 21 points higher at 6,272 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747, said late Thursday it would retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto RIO.AX reported a 1.5% rise in iron ore shipments for the second quarter.

* NHS INVESTMENT: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to pour 3 billion pounds ($3.77 billion) into England's National Health Service (NHS) to try to ward off any resurgence of the coronavirus.

* 5G: The U.S. and British foreign ministers agreed to promote the development of "additional trusted 5G solutions," the U.S. State Department said on Thursday, two days after Britain decided to purge Huawei equipment from its 5G network.

* OIL: Oil prices were unchanged, with trading marked by growing uncertainty about global recovery in fuel demand as new COVID-19 cases surge in several countries.

* GOLD: Gold steadied near the $1,800 level after a sharp fall in the previous session, as worries over surging coronavirus cases and U.S.-China tensions underpinned its safe-haven appeal.

* METAL: London copper dipped as heightened Sino-U.S. tensions sparked worries of a tit-for-tat retaliation that could dampen economic growth and demand for metals.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE was down 0.7% on Thursday, as apprehension over the local job market and a drop in China's retail sales chipped away at hopes for a swift economic recovery.

