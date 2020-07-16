US Markets
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 16

Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 points lower at 6,273 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5% ahead of cash markets open.

July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 20 points lower at 6,273 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 down 0.5% ahead of cash markets open.

* GVC: Ladbrokes and bwin owner GVC Holdings GVC.L announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Kenny Alexander, after 13 years at the helm.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Global miner Anglo American AAL.L stuck to its full-year guidance for metals, including copper and diamonds, as it posted lower second quarter output.

* HAYS: Hays HAYS.L, one of the world's biggest recruiters, said its fourth-quarter net fees dropped 34% and also warned on annual operating profit.

* AVIVA: Aviva PLC AV.L said that it had completed the sale of its Asia and Middle East-focused Friends Provident International business

* EXPERIAN: Experian EXPN.L, the world's biggest credit check company, reported a smaller-than-feared fall in organic revenue for the first quarter.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L will formally change its name to NatWest Group on July 22, in a move aimed at distancing the state-backed lender from its government bailout.

* SSE: British renewable power generator and network operator SSE Plc SSE.L said it will stick with plans to invest 7.5 billion pounds ($9.4 billion) in low-carbon projects over the next five years.

* OIL: Oil prices slid after OPEC and allies such as Russia agreed to ease record supply curbs from August.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady near a nine-year peak, as concerns over rising coronavirus cases and simmering U.S.-China tensions offset some silver linings from Chinese economic data.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended up 1.8% on Wednesday, as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a swift post-pandemic economic rebound.

