UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 16
July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 points lower at 6,273 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* OIL COMPANIES: A group of the world's top oil companies including Saudi Aramco, China's CNPC and Exxon Mobil have for the first time set targets to cut their combined greenhouse gas emission.
* CAR INSURANCE: The cost of a comprehensive motor insurance policy in Britain fell 5% in the second quarter.
* BREXIT TRADE: Britain publishes plans to keep trade flowing freely between its constituent nations when regulatory powers are reclaimed from the European Union.
* CARNIVAL: Carnival Corp is planning to raise about $1.26 billion in a bond offering, the beleaguered cruise operator said on Wednesday.
* FISCAL POLICY: Britain may need to run tighter fiscal policy than it has in the past during good economic times due to an apparent increase in the frequency of 'once in a generation' economic shocks, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.
* OIL: Oil prices slid after OPEC and allies such as Russia agreed to ease record supply curbs from August.
* GOLD: Gold prices held steady near a nine-year peak, as concerns over rising coronavirus cases and simmering U.S.-China tensions offset some silver linings from Chinese economic data.
* The UK blue-chip index ended up 1.8% on Wednesday, as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of a swift post-pandemic economic rebound.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Anglo American
Q2 production report Mirada PLC
FY Earnings Releases Hays PLC
Q4 Trading statement Experian
Q1 update GVC
Trading update SSE
Q1 trading statement
Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/FACTORS
