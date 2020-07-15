UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

Adds futures, news items

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 44 points higher at 6,224, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 1% ahead of cash markets open.

* DIXONS CARPHONE: Dixons Carphone DC.L opted not to pay a final dividend for its financial year ended in May after strong online sales failed to offset underperformance of its mobile unit.

* BURBERRY: Burberry BRBY.L said that demand was severely impacted by COVID-19 in the first quarter, with comparable sales falling 45%.

* MCCARTHY AND STONE: McCarthy & Stone Plc MCS.L swung to a 25 million pound loss in the first half of 2020 and warned of more damage to come.

* DUNELM: British home furnishing retailer Dunelm DNLM.L said it expects a lower annual pretax profit after its stores were shut due to the coronavirus-linked lockdown.

* PREMIER OIL: Oil and gas producer Premier Oil PMO.L said it expected to make cash this year based on current futures contract prices.

* ASOS: Online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L said its sales rose 10% in the four months to June 30, benefiting from trading through the coronavirus lockdown.

* UK INFLATION: British inflation rose unexpectedly last month, spurred by rising prices for in-demand computer consoles during the coronavirus lockdown, as well as clothing.

* OIL: Oil prices rose following a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, with the market waiting for next steps from a meeting later in the day on the future level of output cuts by OPEC and its allies.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended largely unchanged, but well above session lows on Tuesday. Energy and mining stocks were the best performers on the index for the day, helped by weakness in the pound.

