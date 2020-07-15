UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 44 points higher at 6,224, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* SOLGOLD: The board of Cornerstone Capital Resources CGP.V on Tuesday rejected BHP-backed SolGold Plc's SOLG.L takeover offer for the second time.

* TESCO: Online shoppers at Tesco TSCO.L will be able to order ketchup and Coca-Cola in refillable bottles as part of a pilot service by Britain's biggest supermarket chain.

* BHP: More than 200,000 Brazilian people and groups will next week kick off a 5 billion-pound lawsuit against Anglo-Australian miner BHP BHPB.L in Britain over a 2015 dam failure.

* GSK: An independent panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday voted in favour of approving GlaxoSmithKline's GSK.L experimental treatment for a common form of blood cancer.

* BT: BT BT.L said it estimated that a ban on Huawei's equipment in its 5G networks would cost it no more than the 500 million pounds it had earmarked.

* OIL: Oil prices rose following a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, with the market waiting for next steps from a meeting later in the day on the future level of output cuts by OPEC and its allies.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE ended largely unchanged, but well above session lows on Tuesday. Energy and mining stocks were the best performers on the index for the day, helped by weakness in the pound.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

McCarthy & Stone

MCS.L

HY Earnings Release

Galliford Try Holdings

GFRD.L

Trading Statement

Dunelm Group

DNLM.L

Q4 Trading Statement

Premier Oil

PMO.L

Trading Statement

Dixons Carphone

DC.L

FY Earnings Statement

Severn Trent

SVT.L

Q1 Trading Statement

Burberry Group

BRBY.L

Q1 Trading Statement

ASOS

ASOS.L

Trading Statement

Hochschild

HOCM.L

Q2 Production results

