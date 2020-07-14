Commodities

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 14

Tapanjana Rudra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 80 points lower at 6,096 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1% ahead of cash markets open.

* OCADO: Ocado OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology group, said retail revenue soared 27% year-on-year in its first half until May 31.

* ASHMORE: A pick up in emerging markets helped boost fund manager Ashmore's ASHM.L assets by almost 10% in the second quarter, despite it seeing more than $2 billion in net outflows.

* AO WORLD: British online electricals retailer AO World AO.L posted a smaller annual loss on stronger demand since the lockdown in March.

* DFS: DFS Furniture DFSD.L said annual revenue slumped roughly 27% as deliveries of sofas and furnishings were held up during the coronavirus lockdown.

* 5G: Britain said that the context on Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei's involvement in Britain's 5G network had changed due to the sanctions imposed by the United States on chip technology.

* ECONOMY: Britain's economy took a first step on the long road to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis in May, as activity began to pick up after lockdown restrictions began to ease.

* OIL: Oil prices fell around 2% in early trade on worries that new clampdowns on businesses to stem surging coronavirus cases in California and other U.S. states could threaten the nascent recovery in fuel demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped below the key $1,800 level, as the U.S. dollar strengthened.

* METAL: Copper prices declined as mounting Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fresh worries of economic retaliation between the world's two biggest economies.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.3% higher on Monday, as the focus turned to the upcoming second-quarter earnings season.

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

