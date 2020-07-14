UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 14

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 80 points lower at 6,096 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* EASYJET: EasyJet's EZJ.L new chief operating officer, Peter Bellew, will face a vote of confidence from pilots this week, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) said on Monday.

* RETAIL: A release of pent-up demand after the coronavirus lockdown spurred a rebound in retail sales last month, although overall consumer spending remains far below normal levels, surveys showed.

* FINANCE: Top central bankers in the United States and Britain said the end-2021 deadline for dropping the Libor benchmark interest rate would not be extended because of the COVID crisis.

* OIL: Oil prices fell around 2% in early trade on worries that new clampdowns on businesses to stem surging coronavirus cases in California and other U.S. states could threaten the nascent recovery in fuel demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped below the key $1,800 level, as the U.S. dollar strengthened.

* METAL: London copper broke a streak of six straight sessions of gains while Shanghai prices also fell, as rising virus cases globally raised fears of a second round of lockdowns.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 1.3% higher on Monday, as the focus turned to the upcoming second-quarter earnings season.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Halma PLC

HLMA.L

FY Earnings Releases

Polar Capital Technology Trust

PCT.L

FY Earnings Releases

Omega Diagnostics Group

ODX.L

FY Earnings Releases

Ocado Group

OCDO.L

HY Earnings Releases

AO World

AO.L

FY Earnings Releases

Ashmore

ASHM.L

Q4 AUM statement

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Tapanjana.Rudra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.