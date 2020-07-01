UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 1

July 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index .FTSE is seen opening 18 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair RYA.I expects to fly more than 4.5 million passengers in July as it returns to a more regular schedule with 40% of its usual capacity for the peak summer month.

* LLOYD'S OF LONDON: "Black Swan" reinsurance schemes backed by governments could help businesses get insurance pay-outs after huge shocks such as the coronavirus pandemic, Lloyd's of London [RIC:RIC:SOLYD.UL] said.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy renewable gas, known as biomethane, from Denmark's Nature Energy, in what the smaller company termed the largest deal of its kind.

* SSP: British travel food group SSP SSPG.L will cut up to 5,000 jobs due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international travel, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

* INDIVIOR : Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive of drugmaker Indivior INDV.L, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a criminal charge arising out of a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the marketing of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

* OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% after data showed crude inventories in the United States fell much more than expected.

* London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday after data showing Britain's economy shrank by the most since 1979 in the first three months of the year.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Enteq Upstream

NTQ.L

FY Results

Topps Tiles

TPT.L

Q1 Trading statement

J Sainsbury

SBRY.L

Q1 Trading statement

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.