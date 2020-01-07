UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 7

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 33 points higher at 7,608 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BENTLEY: British luxury carmaker Bentley returned to profitability in 2019, helped by a 5% sales increase after a strong performance in Europe and the Americas, the Volkswagen-owned VOWG_p.DE brand said.

* Rolls-Royce: Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it recorded a 25% jump in sales in 2019, underpinned by solid demand for its first-ever SUV, Cullinan, just a year after the launch.

* FINANCIAL SECTOR: Britain's financial industry paid a record near-$100 billion in taxes in the year to March, reaffirming its central role in funding the state at a time when its future prospects have been clouded by Brexit.

* BUDGET: British finance minister Sajid Javid will deliver the government's first post-Brexit budget on March 11, promising more investment to help voters who gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a sweeping election win last month.

* OIL: Oil prices fell more than 1% as investors reconsidered the likelihood of Middle East supply disruptions in the wake of the United States killing a top Iranian military commander.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped further from the previous session's near seven-year high, as Middle East tensions cooled and investors booked profit, while palladium touched a new high.

* Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 0.6% lower on Monday with financial stocks leading the losses on concerns over tensions in the Middle East, although oil-fuelled gains for Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L provided some support.

