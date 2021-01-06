UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 6

Adds futures, news items

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 3 points higher at 6,615 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 1.03% ahead of cash market open.

* INFORMA: Events group Informa INF.L forecast a more than 70% plunge in 2020 profit as the industry was ravaged by coronavirus-driven restrictions and halts in physical exhibitions worldwide.

* GREGGS: British baker and fast food retailer Greggs GRG.L said it had slowed the rate of sales decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on customer numbers.

* TOPPS TILES PLC: Britain's Topps Tiles Plc TPT.L warned that the new lockdown in England, which has shut the tile retailer's stores for browsing, is expected to hit sales and margins.

* LOOKERS PLC: Auto retailer Lookers Plc LOOK.L named retail veteran Anna Bielby as the company's finance chief on an interim basis, filing in the role that has been vacant since Mark Raban was promoted to chief executive officer.

* PAPERCHASE: British stationery chain Paperchase on Tuesday filed a notice to appoint administrators from PwC as its sales were hurt by store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, joining a list of UK retailers pushed over the edge by the crisis.

* AUTOS: Britain's car industry warned the Brexit trade deal will add additional costs to firms, despite the sector securing tariff-free trade with the European Union, just as it needs to pick up investment in electric vehicles.

* TRAVEL: Airlines flying into the UK will be required to bar passengers from boarding if they do not have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, the Telegraph reported late on Tuesday.

* ECONOMY: Many British businesses struggled during four weeks of lockdown in November, according to a major survey which bodes poorly for the economy as new restrictions to tackle a fresh surge in COVID cases kick in.

* INFLATION: British shop prices dropped sharply in early December as non-food stores offered big discounts in the run-up to the Christmas trading period, a survey showed.

* GOLD: Gold edged lower as the dollar firmed with investors tracking two closely contested U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia that will likely determine President-elect Joe Biden administration's fiscal policy.

* OIL: Oil prices rose to their highest since February 2020 after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers, while industry figures showed U.S. crude stockpiles were down last week.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday as fresh stimulus measures overshadowed risks arising from a new national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant, while energy stocks jumped on higher oil prices.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9650985606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.