UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 31

Jan 31 - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 47 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* BREXIT DAY: The United Kingdom leaves the European Union on Friday for an uncertain Brexit future.

* ASTON MARTIN: The British luxury carmaker AML.L will hold a board meeting on Thursday to decide whether to raise funds through the sale of a strategic stake, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Friday after surveys showed Chinese manufacturing activity held steady in January and services firmed, although concerns over the coronavirus and its economic impact kept the metal on track for a second monthly gain.

* OIL: Oil prices jumped on Friday following sharp losses this week, as the World Health Organization (WHO) came out against travel and trade restrictions in declaring a global emergency over the spread of the coronavirus that originated in China last year.

* CORONAVIRUS: A plane carrying UK citizens departed the Chinese city of Wuhan just before 0200 GMT on Friday, the UK embassy in China said. The city is the epicentre of a virus outbreak that has killed more than 200.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed down 1.4% on Thursday as the rising death toll from the coronavirus outbreak led investors away from risky assets like stocks and at home the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged, while Shell and BT slid on disappointing earnings.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Ingenta PLC

INGI.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Cambria Africa PLC

CMBC.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Premier Veterinary Group

PVGP.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

Ashley House PLC

ASH.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC

HRGV.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

Scancell Holdings PLC

SCLP.L

Half Year 2020 Earnings Release

SSE PLC

SSE.L

Q3 2020 Trading Statement Release

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC

TALK.L

Q3 2020 Trading Statement

Britvic PLC

BVIC.L

Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

FGT.L

Full Year 2019 Earnings Release

