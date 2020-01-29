UK Stocks- Factors to watch on Jan. 29

Adds company news items and futures

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening up 23 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.16% ahead of cash markets open.

* FRESNILLO: Precious metals miner Fresnillo FRES.L said its annual gold production fell 5.1%, hurt by planned closure of Noche Buena mine and lower grade output from San Julián project in Mexico.

* TED BAKER: Troubled fashion retailer Ted Baker TED.L said non-executive director Jennifer Roebuck will be taking up the newly-created role of chief customer officer and that the search for a permanent chief executive officer and chairman was progressing well.

* PENDRAGON: Car dealership and repair group Pendragon Plc PDG.L said it expects annual profit around the bottom end of its expectations, as demand weakened in the run up to the December elections, hurting its UK franchised motor division.

* WIZZ AIR: European low-cost airline Wizz Air WIZZ.L upgraded its annual profit forecast, after a strong third quarter performance when it carried more passengers.

* BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways ICAG.L has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose in January at their fastest annual rate since November 2018, adding to signs of a modest pick up in the housing market and broader economic confidence since December's election, industry figures showed.

* OIL: Oil prices rose for a second day, standing on firmer ground after a five-day rout on talk that OPEC could extend oil cuts if a new coronavirus hurts demand, while data showing a decline in U.S. stockpiles also helped steady prices.

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed after sliding 1% in the previous session, as investors took stock of the economic impact of the new coronavirus and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed up 0.9% on Tuesday after shedding more than 2% in the previous session on fears over China's coronavirus outbreak, with shares of blue-chip exporters firming as the pound slid to a one-week low.

