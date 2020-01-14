UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan. 14

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening steady at 7,618 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's RDSa.L 225,300 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery was operating normally on Monday after severe weather disrupted electrical power supply on Saturday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* LEKOIL: Trading in shares of Nigerian oil company Lekoil LEK.L was suspended on the London Stock Exchange on Monday when the company said it had discovered that an announced $184 million loan agreement with the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) was fraudulent.

* GOLD: Gold fell as investors opted for riskier assets after the United States dropped China's designation as a currency manipulator ahead of an interim deal between the two sides to ease their trade dispute.

* OIL: Oil prices edged higher as investors focused on the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, the world's top oil consumers, and on expectations of a drawdown in U.S. crude oil inventories.

* BANKS: International banks have called on the European Union to make its system for financial market access more transparent and predictable to avoid hurting markets and consumers. L8N29I32X

* London's main stock index gained on Monday, in step with global peers, as investors took heart from the imminent signing of a Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal, while hopes of further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England helped the midcaps outperform.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Taylor Wimpey

TW.L

Trading Update

Pagegroup

PAGE.L

Q4 Trading Update

DFS Furniture

DFSD.L

HY Trading Update

McBride

MCB.L

Trading Update

Grafton

GFTU_u.L

Trading Update

Boohoo

BOOH.L

Trading Update

Watkin Jones Plc

WJG.L

FY Earnings Release

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

