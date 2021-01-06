UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 6

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 3 points higher at 6,615 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Paperchase: British stationery chain Paperchase on Tuesday filed a notice to appoint administrators from PwC as its sales were hurt by store closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, joining a list of UK retailers pushed over the edge by the crisis.

* AUTOS: Britain's car industry warned the Brexit trade deal will add additional costs to firms, despite the sector securing tariff-free trade with the European Union, just as it needs to pick up investment in electric vehicles.

* TRAVEL: Airlines flying into the UK will be required to bar passengers from boarding if they do not have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, the Telegraph reported late on Tuesday.

* ECONOMY: Many British businesses struggled during four weeks of lockdown in November, according to a major survey which bodes poorly for the economy as new restrictions to tackle a fresh surge in COVID cases kick in.

* INFLATION: British shop prices dropped sharply in early December as non-food stores offered big discounts in the run-up to the Christmas trading period, a survey showed.

* GOLD: Gold edged lower as the dollar firmed with investors tracking two closely contested U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia that will likely determine President-elect Joe Biden administration's fiscal policy.

* OIL: Oil prices rose to their highest since February 2020 after Saudi Arabia agreed to reduce output more than expected in a meeting with allied producers, while industry figures showed U.S. crude stockpiles were down last week.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday as fresh stimulus measures overshadowed risks arising from a new national lockdown imposed to curb the spread of a new coronavirus variant, while energy stocks jumped on higher oil prices.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Informa Plc

INF.L

FY trading statement

Topps Tiles Plc

TPT.L

Q1 trading statement

Greggs Plc

GRG.L

Trading statement

