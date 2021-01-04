US Markets
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 4

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points higher at 6,499 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1% ahead of cash market open.

* FERGUSON: Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson Plc FERG.L said it has agreed to sell its UK-focused business to private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about 308 million pounds ($421.65 million).

* ENTAIN: Ladbrokes owner Entain Plc ENT.L said an $11 billion bid proposal from U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts significantly undervalued its business in the latest transatlantic move in a fast consolidating sector.

* ASTRAZENECA: India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca AZN.L and Oxford University and the other by local company Bharat Biotech and a state-run institute. South Korea is also reviewing AstraZeneca's AZN.L request for approval of its vaccine.

* COVID-19: The number of COVID-19 infections is rising fast in some parts of Britain and the government is not ruling out any further measure to try and curb the spread, including a national lockdown, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

* GOLD: Gold prices started the new year on a high by notching an eight-week peak as spiking COVID-19 cases and prospects of tougher restrictions boosted the safe-haven metal's appeal.

* OIL: Oil prices touched multi-month highs on expectations that OPEC and allied producers may cap output at current levels in February as the coronavirus pandemic keeps worries about first-half demand elevated.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE fell 1.5% on Thursday with trading session lower and clocked its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis as the United Kingdom widened restrictions to stem a new variant of the coronavirus raging across the country.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9650985606;))

Most Popular