UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 18

January 18, 2023 — 02:44 am EST

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index .FTSE was flat as of 0802 GMT on Wednesday.

* SMITHS GROUP: Smiths Group SMIN.Lforecast higher 2023 organic revenue, buoyed by strong demand for energy and industrial services.

* S4 Capital: S4 Capital SFOR.L said it expected to hit its full-year core earnings target after improving its margin in the second half of the year.

* CURRYS: Currys CURY.Lkept its financial guidance for the full year, despite a further deterioration in its international business.

* WH SMITH: WH Smith SMWH.L said revenue had risen over the last 20 weeks due to a rebound in travel from COVID-19 lows as people vacationed for Christmas.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Antofagasta ANTO.L reported a 10.4% fall in 2022 copper output.

* BURBERRY: Burberry's BRBY.L like-for-like sales growth slowed sharply to 1% in the quarter to end-December.

* PEARSON: Pearson PSON.L said it would post adjusted operating profit of about 455 million pounds ($560 million) for 2022.

* LIONTRUST: Fund manager Liontrust Asset Management LIO.L reported of 632 million pounds ($779 million) in the last three months of 2022.

* MELSROSE INDUSTRIES: Engineering firm GKN's owner Melrose Industries MRON.Lrefuted claims of a lapse of communication made by bondholders threatening enforcement action.

* RAIL STRIKES: Thousands of British train drivers will stage a fresh two-day walkout next month over a pay dispute.

