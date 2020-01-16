UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 12 points at 7,631 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* LEKOIL: A consultancy firm that allegedly arranged a fraudulent $184 million loan announced by Nigerian oil company Lekoil Ltd LEK.L said on Wednesday that it welcomed an investigation into the matter.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady after the United States and China signed a preliminary trade deal, as investors worried that a number of sore issues remained unresolved between the world's two top economies.

* OIL: Oil prices rose after the signing of the trade deal that sets the stage for a surge in Chinese purchases of American energy products, while U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.

* METAL: Copper prices fell on investor doubts that the U.S.-China deal would improve metals demand.

* EX-DIVS: Ashtead Group AHT.L, Compass Group CPG.L and SSE PlcSSE.L will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations [ID: nL8N29I1MR]

* London's main share index rose slightly on Wednesday, hours before the sealing of the U.S.-China trade deal, though sentiment was tempered when Washington said tariffs on Chinese goods would not be rolled back immediately.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Whitbread

WTB.L

Trading Update

Hays

HAYS.L

Q2 Trading Update

Genel Energy

GENL.L

Trading & Operations Update

Wood Group

WG.L

Trading Update

N Brown

BWNG.L

Q3 Trading Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

DPH.L

Trading Update

Associated British Foods

ABF.L

Q1 Trading Update

Halfords

HFD.L

Q3 Trading Update

Rio Tinto

RIO.L

Q4 Operations Review

Workspace Group

WKP.L

Q3 Statement

Pearson Plc

PSON.L

Q4 Trading Statement

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rishika.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 99 7277 8938; Reuters Messaging: rishika.chatterjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.