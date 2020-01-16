UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening down 12 points at 7,631 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* LEKOIL: A consultancy firm that allegedly arranged a fraudulent $184 million loan announced by Nigerian oil company Lekoil Ltd LEK.L said on Wednesday that it welcomed an investigation into the matter.
* GOLD: Gold prices held steady after the United States and China signed a preliminary trade deal, as investors worried that a number of sore issues remained unresolved between the world's two top economies.
* OIL: Oil prices rose after the signing of the trade deal that sets the stage for a surge in Chinese purchases of American energy products, while U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.
* METAL: Copper prices fell on investor doubts that the U.S.-China deal would improve metals demand.
* EX-DIVS: Ashtead Group AHT.L, Compass Group CPG.L and SSE PlcSSE.L will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations [ID: nL8N29I1MR]
* London's main share index rose slightly on Wednesday, hours before the sealing of the U.S.-China trade deal, though sentiment was tempered when Washington said tariffs on Chinese goods would not be rolled back immediately.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Whitbread
WTB.L
Trading Update
Hays
HAYS.L
Q2 Trading Update
Genel Energy
GENL.L
Trading & Operations Update
Wood Group
WG.L
Trading Update
N Brown
BWNG.L
Q3 Trading Update
Dechra Pharmaceuticals
DPH.L
Trading Update
Associated British Foods
ABF.L
Q1 Trading Update
Halfords
HFD.L
Q3 Trading Update
Rio Tinto
RIO.L
Q4 Operations Review
Workspace Group
WKP.L
Q3 Statement
Pearson Plc
PSON.L
Q4 Trading Statement
TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB
(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
