UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 13

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 11 points higher at 6,765 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures FFIc1 up 0.10% ahead of cash market open.

* PERSIMMON: Persimmon PSN.L posted a near 25% rise in forward sales, as the housing market rebounded from coronavirus-led disruptions.

* ASOS: ASOS ASOS.L forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations after reporting a 23% jump in retail sales over the four months to Dec. 31, benefiting from strong demand during pandemic lockdowns.

* PAGEGROUP: PageGroup Plc PAGE.L posted a 20% drop in fourth-quarter gross profit, hit by weaker performance across all its operating regions due to a coronavirus-led hiring slump.

* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill WMH.L, which is set to be taken over by U.S. casino operator Caesars Entertainment CZR.O, posted a drop in annual revenue hit by COVID-19 lockdowns and sports events cancellations.

* LIDL: The British arm of German discount supermarket Lidl said sales had increased by 17.9% in the four weeks to Dec. 27, driven by customers buying more goods in store and switching away from rivals.

* GOLD: Gold edged higher as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields pulled back, and the prospect of massive U.S. fiscal stimulus boosted the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge.

* OIL: Oil prices gained more than 1% with U.S. crude rising for a seventh day, after industry data showed a bigger than expected drop in inventories and investors shrugged off worsening developments in the pandemic.

* The UK blue-chip index .FTSE closed 0.7% lower on Tuesday as worries about increasing cases of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy coupled with a stronger pound overshadowed a set of upbeat earnings forecasts.

