UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 42 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* AVIATION: Britain's aviation industry has set out plans to reach a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, even with the building of a third runway at Heathrow airport which is expected to drive up flight numbers.

* FRASERS: Sportswear retailer Frasers FRAS.L, formerly Sports Direct, has bought a 12.5% stake in handbag group Mulberry MUL.L pushing ahead with plans to move upmarket into the luxury business.

* WIZZ AIR: Wizz Air's WIZZ.L largest shareholder private equity firm Indigo Partners plans to sell shares worth 500 million pounds ($650 million) via an accelerated bookbuilding process, the bookrunner on the sale said on Monday.

* OIL: Oil prices rose, matching moves in other financial markets, as investors regained calm after Monday's sharp sell-off on fears of the impact of the China coronavirus on demand for fuel sent crude to its lowest level in more than a year.

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed as a firm dollar countered concerns about a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China and its economic fallout.

* London's main share index bounced back from a seven-week low on Monday, as strong U.S. economic data kept in check worries about the coronavirus, but gains for UK-focused midcaps were limited by concerns about the possibility of Britain having no trade deal in place with the EU by the end of the year.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Micro Focus

MCRO.L

FY Results

BP

BP.L

Q4 Results

Glencore

GLEN.L

FY Production

St. Modwen Properties

SMP.L

FY Results

Electrocomponents

ECM.L

Trading Update

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

