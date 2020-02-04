Commodities

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 4

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE index is seen opening 42 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* AVIATION: Britain's aviation industry has set out plans to reach a target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, even with the building of a third runway at Heathrow airport which is expected to drive up flight numbers.

* FRASERS: Sportswear retailer Frasers FRAS.L, formerly Sports Direct, has bought a 12.5% stake in handbag group Mulberry MUL.L pushing ahead with plans to move upmarket into the luxury business.

* WIZZ AIR: Wizz Air's WIZZ.L largest shareholder private equity firm Indigo Partners plans to sell shares worth 500 million pounds ($650 million) via an accelerated bookbuilding process, the bookrunner on the sale said on Monday.

* OIL: Oil prices rose, matching moves in other financial markets, as investors regained calm after Monday's sharp sell-off on fears of the impact of the China coronavirus on demand for fuel sent crude to its lowest level in more than a year.

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed as a firm dollar countered concerns about a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak in China and its economic fallout.

* London's main share index bounced back from a seven-week low on Monday, as strong U.S. economic data kept in check worries about the coronavirus, but gains for UK-focused midcaps were limited by concerns about the possibility of Britain having no trade deal in place with the EU by the end of the year.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

Micro Focus

MCRO.L

FY Results

BP

BP.L

Q4 Results

Glencore

GLEN.L

FY Production

St. Modwen Properties

SMP.L

FY Results

Electrocomponents

ECM.L

Trading Update

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times PRESS/FT > Other business headlines PRESS/GB

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular