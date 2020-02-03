Commodities

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 3

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4% ahead of the cash market open.

(Adds news items and futures) Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4% ahead of the cash market open. * IMPERIAL BRANDS: Tobacco company Imperial Brands appointed Stefan Bomhard as chief executive officer to replace Alison Cooper, whose departure was announced last October. [nL4N2A321C] * RYANAIR: Ryanair may have to push back its long-term target of flying 200 million passengers per year by as much as two years due to delays in the delivery of Boeing's 737 MAX jet, Europe's largest low-cost carrier said. [nL8N2A30NN] * BURFORD CAPITAL: Burford Capital , the litigation funder embroiled in a stand-off with short-seller Muddy Waters, said profit for 2019 would be lower due to a drop in net realised and unrealised gains. [nL4N2A3231] * BRITAIN'S FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY: Credit card firms must review how they treat customers that have been in persistent debt to help them save up to 1.3 billion pounds a year in lower interest charges, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said. [nL8N2A31EM] * GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc is collaborating with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to contribute towards the effort of developing a vaccine for the coronavirus outbreak, GSK and CEPI said. [nL4N2A20WH] * ECONOMY: British businesses predict the strongest rebound in output in more than a year over the next three months, after a weak end to 2019, adding to expectations of a post-election pick-up in the economy, a survey showed on Sunday. [nL8N2A0616] * TRADE DEAL: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would consider a looser trade agreement with the European Union, similar to the bloc's ties with Australia, rather than follow EU rules to reach a closer deal, a government source said on Saturday. [nL8N2A10RO] * JUST EAT: Dutch online food ordering company Takeaway.com on Friday declared its $7.8 billion takeover of British peer Just Eat unconditional, though the two companies still need a competition authority's approval before merging operations. [nL8N2A06EH] * OIL: Oil prices extended their losses, dragged down by worries about lower demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, following a coronavirus outbreak there. [nL4N2A30G4] * GOLD: Gold prices dipped after hitting a near four-week high on Monday, as China's central bank cut reverse repo rates and injected liquidity into markets to help support the economy hit by a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. [nL4N2A31CE] * London's FTSE 100 tumbled to a seven-week low on Friday as the first cases of coronavirus in Britain fanned concerns over the economic impact to the country. [nL4N2A03DK] TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times [PRESS/FT] > Other business headlines [PRESS/GB] (Reporting by Shanima A and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru) ((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; shanima.a.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587;)) Keywords: BRITAIN STOCKS/FACTORS (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular